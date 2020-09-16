Is Michigan Gov. Whitmer planning more restrictions after COVID-19 outbreaks in Lansing Region?

LANSING, Mich. – As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to spike in areas around Michigan, the governor was asked what it would take for her to issue more restrictions and closures in the state, and specifically, the Lansing Region.

“Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Lansing area ... what would it take for you to issue further restrictions or closure to certain businesses or sectors in our region, and do you have any plans to do so?”

READ: How COVID-19 cases are trending in all 8 Michigan regions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said over the last six months, state officials have learned an “incredible amount” about the coronavirus and what it takes to stay safe, including mask wearing and social distancing.

She said Michigan will remain in a state of emergency for “probably a matter of months,” at the very least.

“It’s gatherings of young people around campuses that are fueling a lot of the growth that we’re seeing," Whitmer said.

Michigan State University is the latest college to be hit hard by COVID-19 cases in the state. On Monday, authorities issued a mandatory quarantine for residents at 13 fraternities, 10 sororities and seven rental homes in East Lansing.

There have been other outbreaks at universities around Michigan, which is largely responsible for the Grand Rapids, Lansing and Upper Peninsula regions rising over 70 cases per million people this week, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“Given the state of this virus, there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Whitmer said. “These are really decisions that (need to be made) at the local level that we are supporting, that we are helping to inform.”

She said it’s important for everyone in Ingham County and the Lansing Region to follow the science and do what needs to be done to protect against COVID-19. She said that includes athletes, students and parents, as well as residents who aren’t associated with a school.

But despite the outbreaks, Whitmer doesn’t currently have any plans to impose further restrictions.

“There are not plans to roll this particular region back from a state level, but I am very happy to see our public health experts at the local level taking actions to protect people in the communities.”

More coverage

Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s handling of pandemic :

Reopening Michigan :

Health questions, advice :

Vaccines :

Outbreaks :

Unemployment :

Individual stories :