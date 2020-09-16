Live today: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will also join Whitmer to provide an update on the upcoming general election and voting opportunities for Michiganders.
