Bill aims to bring back Michigan’s blue license plate

A Michigan state senator’s bill is aiming bring back the classic blue Michigan vehicle license plate originally issued from 1983 until 2007.

Sen. Mallory McMurrow’s (D-Royal Oak) Senate Bill 1146 also would allow the Secretary of State to bring back the black plate originally issued by the State of Michigan from 1979 to 1983.

“Any Michigander who grew up here in the 80s and 90s remembers the simple, iconic design, and knows bringing back the blue plate is a no-brainer,” said McMorrow.

The plates would not be the standard issue. Instead, the classic blue and black plates would be available with any vehicle registration for an added fee of $100. The revenue will go to the state’s transportation fund, according to the Michigan Senate.

“Classic plate designs give Michiganders the ability to celebrate our unparalleled car culture,” said McMorrow. “Bringing back the blue plate offers a creative way to generate much-needed revenue to help fix the roads without raising taxes.”

The state switched to a white plate with blue letters and numbers in January 2007. The state plans to keep the white plate as the standard issue.