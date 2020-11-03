Live updates: Michigan Election Results for Macomb County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Macomb County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Macomb County:
County-wide races:
- Macomb County Prosecutor
- Macomb County Sheriff
- Macomb County Clerk
- Macomb County Treasurer
- Macomb County Commissioner races
- Macomb County judges (Probate Court, 38th District)
- Macomb Community College Board of Trustees
Results for Macomb County communities:
- Armada Township
- Bruce Township
- Casco Township (Anchor Bay School District)
- Chesterfield Township
- Center Line
- Clinton Township
- Eastpointe
- Harrison Township
- Lenox Township
- Macomb Township
- New Haven
- Ray Township
- Richmond Township
- Romeo
- Roseville
- St. Clair Shores
- Sterling Heights
- Utica
- Warren
- Washington Township
Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.
Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020
