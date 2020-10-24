Michigan General Election Results for Macomb Community College Board of Trustees on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Macomb Community College Board of Trustees here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Macomb Community College Board of Trustees
Frank Cusumano
Sara Gieleghem
Eugene F. Groesbeck
Maria Mijac
Lance Pittman
Craig Plesco
Cecil D. St. Pierre Jr.
Carl Territo
Shelley Vitale
Vince Viviano
