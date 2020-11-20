55ºF

Michigan

During live interview, Jocelyn Benson says Lee Chatfield texted her he hasn’t confirmed meeting with Trump

Michigan Secretary of State says speaker texted ‘he hasn’t confirmed with anyone that he’s going or not’

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Michigan Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield announce a lawsuit to combat the coronavirus pandemic orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. President Donald Trump summoned Michigan's Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday, Nov. 20, amid a GOP push to overturn the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
During an interview with CNN Friday morning, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she had not spoken with state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield about their invitation to meet with President Trump in Washington.

However, during the live interview Benson said Chatfield texted her that “he hasn’t confirmed with anyone that he’s going or not.”

“Actually, the speaker just texted me and said he hasn’t confirmed with anyone that he’s going or not, so we’ll leave it at that,” Benson said during the live interview. “I’m just sharing with you all the information I have.”

The invitation from Trump to two of Michigan’s top elected Republicans comes in the middle of the state’s election certification process. It’s unclear exactly what the meeting is about, but there has been some suggestion from a few GOP activists that the state legislative leadership could change the state’s electors. Shirkey has said that that will not happen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the meeting in her Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

“All the meetings in the world though can’t take away from the fact that Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes,” Whitmer said.

President - Michigan

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden
Joe Biden(D)
2,806,89951%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump*(R)
2,651,27048%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4,814 / 4,814)

Representatives with the Michigan State House and Senate could not be reached for comment by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

The state of Michigan’s Board of Canvassers is ready to certify the election results from all 83 counties on Monday.

Shirkey, meanwhile, was spotted at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning, presumably getting ready to board his flight to Washington where he will meet with the President.

Confronting Senator Shirkey on his way to undermining our democracy. The people won’t stand for it.

Posted by We The People - MI on Friday, November 20, 2020

Michigan: GOP canvassers can’t legally rescind Wayne County election certification vote

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Thursday that there is no legal mechanism for two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to rescind their votes cast for certification.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” said secretary of state spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer, the AP reports.

Click here to read more.

