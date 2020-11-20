Michigan GOP lawmakers to meet with President Trump at White House Friday

DETROIT – Two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers want to rescind their votes to certify the election results, but there is no legal mechanism to do so.

“It looks like there was some pressure for them to come across with a different answer after they cast their vote,” said attorney Rob Huth. “There is no basis in the law for it, their vote will stand.”

The big question is what the Michigan Board of State Canvassers does on Monday. That board is also split with two Democrats and two Republicans.

Huth thinks that board will not split down partisan lines, but if it does, there are legal remedies to force certification.

In midst of the election certification process, President Donald Trump has asked Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to meet with him at the White House on Friday.

There has been some suggestion from a few GOP activists that the state legislative leadership could change the state’s electors. Shirkey has said that that will not happen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the meeting in her Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

“All the meetings in the world though can’t take away from the fact that Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes,” Whitmer said.

Representatives with the Michigan State House and Senate could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear what they’ll discuss during the meeting.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Thursday that there is no legal mechanism for two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to rescind their votes cast for certification.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” said secretary of state spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer, the AP reports.

Click here to read more.