Should Michigan extend its COVID restrictions beyond Dec. 8?

In response to rising COVID cases and deaths throughout the U.S., some states are ramping up restrictions to help curb virus spread -- like in California, for instance, where residents are heading into another sweeping lockdown.

In Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a “three-week pause” in November that bans indoor dining at bars and restaurants, in-person learning at high schools and colleges and more through Dec. 8.

As of Dec. 6, Michigan is beginning to see a slowing growth rate of daily new COVID-19 cases following a surge in recent weeks -- but virus deaths are still rising across the state. COVID hospitalizations in Michigan have also been steadily increasing since October, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Though the expiration of Michigan’s latest COVID order is quickly approaching, residents are wondering if the MDHHS will extend it further into the holidays as the country continues to battle a virus surge.

We want to know: Are you in favor of extending Michigan’s current coronavirus restrictions beyond Dec. 8? Why or why not?

