Why $600 stimulus checks will do little to help people living in poverty

When stimulus checks start going into bank accounts and mailboxes in the upcoming weeks, many Michiganders will still be struggling.

According to state numbers, 14% of Michiganders live in poverty, 9% in extreme poverty and nearly one in three working families live below 200% of the poverty line. Much of the data was collected before the pandemic impacted the state.

“We’ve been very reactionary in responding to this crisis and a lot of the fixes that we have are short term,” said Linda Jordan, public health benefits attorney with the Center for Civil Justice. “People have been without assistance for months and $600 is not going to go far. We know that people are struggling to make rent and mortgage payments. And that’s really concerning because losing your housing in a pandemic is a dire situation.”

According to the real estate site Zillow, the average Michigan rent is just under $1,200, which is before water, electric and grocery bills.

Talk after the COVID relief package was passed has been mostly positive, politicians and activists including Jordan praising the cash payments. However, there has been conversation that those in poverty should not ask for more help saying it’s better than nothing at all.

Jordan said that is something to be wary of.

“We have a lot of money flying around right now from the federal government from the state government, and $600 isn’t going to help people plug the holes and their budget when they’ve been unable to work for months. It’s simply not enough, it’s not. We shouldn’t be settling for better than nothing,” she said.

Watch the full report in the video above.