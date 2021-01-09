Parents react to Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s push to ramp up in-person learning by March

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced that the tools and practices are in place for public schools to safely bring more students back into the classrooms.

The governor wants schools to have their own in-person learning plans in place by March 1 after many Michigan schools shifted to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and parents and students are eager to return to school.

“As a parent, I know how hard it has been to not have children engaged in in-person learning,” said the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun Friday. “This can have negative impacts on children’s academic achievement, their mental health and their physical health.”

Though families are hoping remote learning will soon be a thing of the past, parents still have their worries about their children’s safety from the virus. Right now, the state of Michigan is still tracking dozens of COVID-19 outbreaks, and teachers and staff will only begin receiving their first doses of the vaccine on Monday, as state and local health departments struggle to meet the demand.

Still, parents like Michelle Phillips -- who has five kids in K-12 schools -- are cautiously optimistic about students returning to in-person instruction.

“My children will be very happy to be back in school, but we also want to be safe,” Phillips said. “We don’t want any other issues, but they would love to go back, and I would love (for) them to go back.”

