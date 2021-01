Sea Life Michigan’s Hermann’s Tortoises picked the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers this week.

The tortoises chose the following winning numbers:

28, 30, 33, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there’s a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.

