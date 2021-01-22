Online gambling and sports betting goes live in Michigan

DETROIT – Starting at noon Friday, people in Michigan could legally place bets on sports teams or play casino games online.

It’s expected to be a big money maker for casinos and the state.

It’s been billed as a new dawn of online sports gambling, but really it is the COVID-recovery plan for the gambling industry.

It all starts with downloading your favorite gambling app to your phone or smart device. Different casinos have partnered with different apps.

You’re going to have to give casinos a lot of your personal information. At sign-up, they all require GPS tracking to make sure you’re betting from inside Michigan.

Some will ask for your Social Security number.

Gaming analyst Dan Kilbridge offers some advice for the uninitiated.

“I would definitely recommend starting slow, researching as much as you can and then getting into it,” Kilbridge said. “But being cautious is always good.”

He recommends gamblers put in the research to see which app is best for your interests and tastes.

If you’re feeling emboldened with bonus points or cash and you think you know sports and understand money lines, point spreads, over/unders and parleys, Kilbridge said you should think again.

“Be careful of the big parlays,” Kilbridge said. “They’re popular and I know they get a lot of attention -- particularly on social media -- but once you get into the huge, it’s really a shot in the dark and very difficult. Especially for beginners.”

Kilbridge said it’s incredible the number of sports residents can bet on, the kind of bets one can place, but also warned this can get addicting and you should only bet what you can afford.

The operators authorized to begin online offerings Jan. 22 are:

Resources

The MGCB has published FAQs, patron dispute forms and a sports wagering catalog on its website, www.michigan.gov/mgcb.