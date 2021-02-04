State suspends liquor licenses in Southfield, Oxford for violating Michigan COVID order

The state of Michigan has suspended liquor licenses and permits for two businesses Thursday for allegedly violating restrictions designed to prevent coronavirus spread.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) on Feb. 4 issued emergency suspensions of liquor licenses and permits for the following establishments:

According to authorities, the two businesses are accused of “allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings; providing indoor dining; and failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons” -- actions that are prohibited by the state’s emergency epidemic order.

Both businesses are scheduled to virtually appear in court on Feb. 8, officials say.

As of Feb. 4, the state has issued liquor license suspensions for a total of 39 businesses -- including the two above -- for allegedly violating Michigan’s COVID order. Businesses are required to comply with statewide orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), as well as orders issued by local health departments.

On Jan. 22, the MDHHS issued an updated emergency order, revising safety precautions and restrictions in place for bars and restaurants, casinos, stadiums, gatherings and more.

Under the new order, Michigan bars and restaurants are allowed to resume indoor dining services -- with restrictions in place -- after a months-long ban on indoor dining designed to help curb virus spread. The new order took effect on Feb. 1.

Anyone who wishes to report a violation at an establishment or suspected non-compliance with the MDHHS order can call the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s toll free hotline at 866-893-2121.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the state of Michigan reported a total of 565,251 confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 14,778 virus deaths. Thursday’s update includes 1,358 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 63 deaths identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Wednesday and Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down to 4.7% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have continued to decline over the last several weeks.

Several virus variants have emerged in the U.S., including in Michigan, causing concern among health officials -- even in states where coronavirus spread is finally slowing after months of increased infection. Experts warn that these virus variants spread more easily and encourage individuals to continue practicing safety measures, like mask wearing and social distancing, to prevent infection and spread.

