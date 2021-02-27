Record COVID-19 vaccine shipment expected in Michigan next week

After two weeks of hospitals, local health departments and pharmacies canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply, Michigan is expected to receive its largest shipment so far.

The state is expecting to receive a total of 409,240 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If the FDA approves the emergency use authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine this weekend, the numbers are about to ramp up even further.

“If Johnson & Johnson actually does get EUA approval this weekend, the state expects to get an additional 83,000 doses,” said Henry Ford’s Dr Sam Mossallam.

On Friday, the FDA advisory panel voted to recommend use of that vaccine.

U.S. health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the agency will move quickly to follow the recommendation, which would make J&J’s shot the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S. Vaccinations are picking up speed, but new supplies are urgently needed to stay ahead of a mutating virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

After daylong discussions, the FDA panelists voted unanimously that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for adults. Once FDA issues a final decision, shipments of a few million doses could begin as early as Monday.

