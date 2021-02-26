35ºF

Health

FDA advisory panel votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine Emergency Use Authorization

Johnson & Johnson vaccine data comes from largest vaccine trial to date

Devin Scillian
, Anchor

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Johnson & Johnson
,
J&J
,
COVID Vaccine
,
Vaccine
,
COVID
,
One Dose
,
Dose
,
Vaccinate
,
Detroit
,
mRNA
,
Pfizer
,
Moderna
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Michigan COVID
,
Emergency Authorization Use
,
Trials
,
Vaccine Trials
,
Vaccine Study

The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously voted Friday afternoon to recommend the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization.

For eight hours, the group of independent experts had reviewed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The FDA is expected to make the final decision Saturday.

READ: FDA finds Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectively prevents COVID

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, the experts noted that no one who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was hospitalized or died from coronavirus.

READ: Here’s what makes J&J vaccine different than the others

Studies in children are planned with the older group of children expected to begin receiving the vaccine as soon as early March.

Plans to conduct studies in pregnant women are expected to begin in late March or early April.

There are also additional studies planned in immunocompromised people.

More: Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: