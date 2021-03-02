Grand Rapids-based Grand River Aseptic to help manufacture J&J vaccine

GRAM is proud to partner with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to support the critical manufacture of their vaccine.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) will aid in the manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAM, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., announced Monday that it is “well-equipped with sophisticated facilities and state of the art equipment to support the manufacturing of this COVID-19 vaccine.” The company said it will perform advanced aseptic fill and finishing services at its facility in Grand Rapids.

The state of Michigan is expected to receive 82,700 doses of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine this week. The J&J vaccine doses are expected in Michigan by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Monday. These doses will go to health departments and hospitals.

Ad

Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization. The J&J one-dose vaccine joins Pfizer and Moderna to give Americans three options. Nearly 4 million doses of the J&J vaccine are expected to start shipping across the U.S. on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Friday, Feb. 26.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Michigan also home to Pfizer vaccine manufacturing

Michigan already is home to Pfizer vaccine manufacturing at the company’s plant in Portage.

President Joe Biden visited the plant in February.

Ad

“I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary work that’s being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced,” Biden said.

Biden witnessed firsthand the 1,300-acre manufacturing site with about 350 ultra-cold freezers holding millions of COVID vaccine doses getting boxed and sent out the door. Alongside him was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“To highlight Portage, Michigan, where Pfizer vaccines are rolling, now we’ve been the epicenter of hope,” Whitmer said. “It’s a source of real pride and should be for every Michigander. The world is counting on us, and to be able to host the president of the United States to highlight the work that is happening for him, to be able to address the nation from Portage, Michigan, was a good thing for all of us.”