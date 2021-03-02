Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Everything to know about Michigan’s COVID situation before Gov. Whitmer’s briefing

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Last week, Whitmer said the state would announce further re-engagement of the economy “in the coming days.” Michigan is currently under an MDHHS order until March 29.