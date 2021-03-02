Michigan loosens COVID restrictions on restaurants -- here are all the details

The state of Michigan has loosened its COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants, including the capacity limit and nightly curfew.

On Tuesday (March 2), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the restrictions on indoor dining have been revised.

Starting Friday (March 5), Michigan restaurants and bars will be allowed to fill up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people, according to the state.

“I’m proud that we are able to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.

Since Feb. 1, restaurants had been capped at 25% capacity. From mid-November through the end of January, no indoor dining was allowed at bars or restaurants.

The indoor dining curfew has been pushed back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Parties are still limited to six people per table, and all tables have to be at least six feet apart, Whitmer said. Customers must still wear masks when they’re not seated at their tables.

For now, Michigan’s new restrictions are expected to be in effect until April 19.

Whitmer hinted last week that the state would be announcing further re-engagement of the economy, but it didn’t sound like restaurants would be part of that revision.

But Michigan’s improving COVID-19 metrics were apparently enough for restaurant owners to get their wish. They have been asking to increase to 50% capacity for weeks.

“All of the momentum that we are seeing is possible because we remain committed to following guidelines that protect public health,” Whitmer said.