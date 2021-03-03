47ºF

Michigan

Michigan Legislatures set to pass $4.2B COVID relief bill

Plan could still be vetoed

Mara MacDonald
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has billions of dollars in federal COVID relief to spend.

The GOP Legislature has made a series of bills spending it, but a large piece of that $4.2 billion comes with strings attached.

READ: Michigan Legislature nears passing $4.2B in virus aid without deal

$2 billion goes to education, which means an additional $450 per student, as well as millions more for summer school and student health. About $840 million is tied to moving the power from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to local health departments when making decisions when it comes to in-person education and high school sports.

Another $2.3 billion would give millions in aid to businesses, renters, hazard pay for care workers and more, but it ties $347 million for COVID testing to limiting the amount of time the health department restrictions can stay in place to 28 days.

