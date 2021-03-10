Michigan Secretary of State system upgrade means some service outages March 11-15, 2021

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) is about to undergo what it calls a “major technology upgrade” to its services system.
This will force online services, self-service stations and the branch office appointment system to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Once system upgrades are ready (9 a.m. March 16), new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:
- Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
- View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID
- Request and obtain a driving record
- Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
- Access streamlined business services
The SOS said in addition to the services already offered at self-service stations, new transactions will include:
- Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
- Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID
- Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
- Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry
If you have any questions, you can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with us on our social media accounts.