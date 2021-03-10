Michigan Secretary of State system upgrade means some service outages March 11-15, 2021

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) is about to undergo what it calls a “major technology upgrade” to its services system.

This will force online services, self-service stations and the branch office appointment system to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Once system upgrades are ready (9 a.m. March 16), new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

The SOS said in addition to the services already offered at self-service stations, new transactions will include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

If you have any questions, you can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with us on our social media accounts.