Michigan Secretary of State system upgrade means some service outages March 11-15, 2021

Enhanced online services will be offered starting 9 a.m. March 16, SOS says

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) is about to undergo what it calls a “major technology upgrade” to its services system.

This will force online services, self-service stations and the branch office appointment system to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Once system upgrades are ready (9 a.m. March 16), new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:

The SOS said in addition to the services already offered at self-service stations, new transactions will include:

  • Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
  • Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID
  • Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
  • Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

If you have any questions, you can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with us on our social media accounts.

