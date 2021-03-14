Group to discuss energy recommendations for Michigan U.P.

LANSING, Mich. – A group looking into ways to meet energy needs in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is expected to discuss its recommendations during an online public meeting.

The U.P. Energy Task Force will hold its final meeting Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Its phase two draft recommendations will be reviewed and still are open for public comment through Sunday. The final report is due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31. Phase one recommendations on propane already have been submitted to Whitmer.

Both reports will be posted to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

