Flashpoint 3/14/21: Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, county leaders to weigh in on crucial issues

DETROIT – From vaccine distribution to reopening the economy and fixing worn-out infrastructure, many major projects are county responsibilities.
Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint will include a conversation with the county executives from Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
The leaders include Oakland County Executive, David Coulter; Wayne County Executive, Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel
Then former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm who currently serves on President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of energy will make an appearance. We’ll speak with her on shoring up the grid and the role Michigan can play in that.
Segment One
Segment Two
