Flashpoint 3/14/21: Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, county leaders to weigh in on crucial issues

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Jennifer Granholm testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that dispersed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra. In an interview with The Associated Press, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says that up to $40 billion in guarantees will be made available for a variety of clean-energy projects. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)

DETROIT – From vaccine distribution to reopening the economy and fixing worn-out infrastructure, many major projects are county responsibilities.

Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint will include a conversation with the county executives from Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The leaders include Oakland County Executive, David Coulter; Wayne County Executive, Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel

Then former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm who currently serves on President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of energy will make an appearance. We’ll speak with her on shoring up the grid and the role Michigan can play in that.

Segment One

Segment Two

