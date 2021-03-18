Michigan has highest COVID infection rate in US, data shows

A screenshot of Covid Act Now's map of the U.S. with states color-coded according to their "Covid Risk Level." Michigan is labeled as "at high risk" of a COVID outbreak, along with most other states, according to data. Photo courtesy of Covid Act Now's website. -- March 18, 2020

Michigan’s coronavirus infection rate is currently the worst in the country, according to recent data.

Coronavirus spread has begun to slow in much of the U.S. following a “third wave” of the virus. COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations surged again in November of 2020 and remained consistently high through the first of the year. Now, data from research group Covid Act Now shows that many states are in far better condition as of March 2021, including Michigan.

But some of Michigan’s virus metrics are still not in great shape, especially as the state is seeing a small spike in virus spread mid-March.

Since last summer, we’ve been following data from Covid Act Now -- a group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders that monitors and identifies each state’s risk level for a COVID-19 outbreak. Like the rest of the country, Michigan’s risk level has fluctuated throughout the pandemic as surging virus spread comes and goes in waves.

Since January of this year, Michigan has maintained a “high” risk level for a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Covid Act Now. As of March 18, 2021, most states are also considered at a high risk -- or even a “medium” risk level -- just months after majority of the country was labeled at “critical” or “severe” risk levels.

As conditions improve across parts of the country, Michigan now has the highest coronavirus infection rate of any state.

Michigan’s infection rate

As of March 18, Michigan has a COVID infection rate of 1.18, meaning that every person who becomes infected with the virus is spreading it to, on average, 1.18 people. The state’s infection rate is considered “high” by Covid Act Now.

Other states with the highest infection rates include Minnesota, Hawaii and Maine, who each have rates of 1.08, 1.07 and 1.05, respectively. Infection rates above 1.4 are considered “critical,” between 0.9 and 1.1 is considered “medium” and below 0.9 is considered “low.”

“On average, each person in Michigan with COVID is infecting 1.18 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Michigan is growing at an unsustainable rate,” the report reads. “If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted.”

While some states are much worse off than Michigan, with the nation’s highest infection rate comes a significant number of daily new coronavirus cases -- the fourth-highest in the U.S.

Michigan’s daily new COVID cases

Over the last week, the state of Michigan has reported an average of 23.7 daily new COVID-19 cases per day per every 100,000 residents, according to Covid Act Now. The state’s current numbers fall just below the “critical” label within this metric, instead labeled as “high.”

Over the last week, Michigan has averaged 2,367 new confirmed cases per day (23.7 for every 100,000 residents). -- March 18, 2021 (Covid Act Now)

Michigan has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last week, reporting its highest single-day case total since Jan. 8 on Wednesday, which was 3,164 new cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases on Wednesday was 2,073 -- also the highest it’s been since mid-January.

According to Covid Act Now, Michigan ranks fourth in the nation for the highest daily new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, coming behind:

#1 - New Jersey , with 41.0 daily new cases, per every 100,000 residents ,

#2 - New York , with 35.4 daily new cases, per every 100,000 residents , and

#3 - Rhode Island, with 33.3 daily new cases, per every 100,000 residents.

You can see Covid Act Now’s data for each state by clicking here.

COVID-19 testing in Michigan has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 6% as of Wednesday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported more than 3.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Monday.

