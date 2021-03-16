Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field now open -- How to register

DETROIT – After a delay in allowing people to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field, health officials announced Monday afternoon that registration is now open.

FEMA chose Ford Field in Detroit as one of 20 regional vaccination sites across the country. This site opens on March 24.

Henry Ford Health System will be the medical director, and with the support of Meijer along with county and city agencies, the site will be using the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index to serve minority and economically disadvantaged communities and be open to anyone who meet’s the state’s vaccine eligibility.

How to register for a vaccine

To register for a vaccine at Ford Field, you can go online at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021, or text End COVID to 75049. You can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

White House COVID-19 Response Team urges caution as states loosen restrictions

Nationwide, the White House COVID-19 Response Team said that nearly 30 percent of American adults and nearly two-thirds of seniors have received at least their first shot of the vaccine.

Some 3.2 million vaccinations were given last Saturday but that progress comes as health officials grow increasingly alarmed at loosening restrictions.

“We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break festivities maskless,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

