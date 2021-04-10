County, local clerks weigh in on Michigan Republicans’ proposed election changes

The slate of 39 election bills in Michigan is set to be heard next week.

Republicans said the bills are needed to bolster election security, while Democrats said they’re voter suppression.

Clerks said nobody even asked them.

“I have not spoken with a clerk -- and I do speak with a lot of them -- I have not spoken with one of my colleagues either at the county or local level who’s had direct input on any of these bills,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck.

Roebuck, a member of the Michigan Association of County Clerks, said there were some bills in the package that clerks did like.

“There were a couple of those bills -- three come to mind out of 39,” he said.

Those three bills included letting clerks clear dead voters instead of other county officials, better training for challengers and more time to certify the election.

For the rest, Roebuck said he’d like some discussion on bills that would require costly surveillance of drop-off boxes or would require voters to include a copy of their photo ID to mail-in votes -- something he and other experts said would be a barrier to voters.

Roebuck and other clerks said they understand security concerns of voters but said they want evidence before backing bills that would put up barriers.

