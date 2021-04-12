LIVE STREAM: Gov. Whitmer tours Eastern Michigan University vaccine clinic with Rep. Debbie Dingell

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University alongside Congresswoman Debbie Dingell on Monday morning.

You can watch the event live at 10 a.m. Monday in the video above.

Officials say that the governor will be thanking frontline workers during her visit to the clinic Monday. Gov. Whitmer is also expected to continue her calls for more COVID vaccines from the federal government during remarks.

Whitmer’s visit comes as the state continues to struggle with a worsening coronavirus pandemic, reporting increased virus spread, case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths over the last several weeks.

Last week, Whitmer called on high schools to voluntarily switch to remote learning and pause all student sports in an effort to help slow virus spread. In lieu of imposing new restrictions amid the virus surge, officials also urged Michigan residents to avoid indoor dining for the next few weeks to help slow the spread.

Ad

More: Voluntary COVID restrictions: Whitmer, MDHHS ask Michiganders for 2-week pause

While infections rise throughout Michigan, Gov. Whitmer has maintained that the state is relying on coronavirus vaccinations to help curb virus spread, rather than implementing statewide orders. The governor continues to call on the federal government for a “surge” in COVID-19 vaccines, since the state is experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations. The Biden administration is sending extra aid to the struggling Michigan, but says it will not surge additional vaccines to the state.

Ad

Read more