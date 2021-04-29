Appointment-only visits to Michigan secretary of state here to stay

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the state in Lansing, Mich., accompanied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, background. Just like we have seen a lot of legislators making ill-advised decisions to hold hearings that ended up being more political theater than policy debates, we can similarly expect legislators to further this hyper-partisan agenda to restrict the vote, says Benson, a Democrat. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan residents who visit secretary of state offices will always need an appointment, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday, making permanent a change that was made to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gone are the days when a person could walk into a branch and wait in line. Benson called it an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”

This year, she said, more than 1 million people with appointments have visited offices to renew driver's licenses or conduct other business and have left within about 20 minutes.

“We're going to listen to the people on this. It's clear that do not want us to go backwards to the old ways of doing things, where on any given day you could spend hours waiting for a basic transaction in any given branch office,” said Benson, a Democrat.

She announced that appointment slots will be increased by 10% in the near future, with tighter scheduling that will enable the government to serve roughly 35,000 more residents per month.

Ad

Benson urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass bills that would let driver's license applicants take a written test online instead of at a branch or through third parties such as driving schools. Another proposal would allow veterans with the military equivalent of a commercial driver's license to get a civilian one without having to go to an office to retrain and test.

She also will seek funding and authorization to expand a call center and to launch small “pop-up” branch offices in cafes, grocery stores, pharmacies, large workplaces and at public events.

___