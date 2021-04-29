Michigan restaurants cautious but optimistic about vaccination-based reopening plan

DETROIT – State officials outlined four vaccination goals Thursday that will trigger the loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions.

Michigan restaurants have been put through the ringer throughout the pandemic. The industry as a whole has seen the rules change multiple times over the past year and that’s made for a lot of anxiety, frustration and sometimes animosity. After Thursday’s announcement, there was a new, more hopeful tone.

At Vicente Cuban Cuisine on Library Street, general manager Shanna Macheske is anxious.

“It’s been really hard,” Macheske said. “We want to bring our salsa nights back. We want to serve people and we love this business.”

According to the new plan, two weeks after Michigan gets to 60% vaccinated, the curfew around restaurants can be lifted. At 64% and two weeks, all indoor restrictions can be lifted.

“Just another hurdle we got to get to,” Macheske said. “But it’s frustrating because we’re all ready to like just go back to normal.”