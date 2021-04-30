Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Gretchen Whitmer received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on April 29, 2021.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday.

The vaccine was administered by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. Whitmer was joined by six Grand Rapids teens who are serving as Protect Michigan Commission COVID-19 ambassadors.

I feel relieved to have gotten my second dose today and join millions of fully vaccinated Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19. Although I have my second dose, I will continue to socially distance, wash my hands often, and wear a mask when necessary. I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19. Every day we’re getting closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s beat COVID-19 together. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The six students who received their vaccine with Whitmer have volunteered to serve as ambassadors. They urge their peers to get vaccinated and continue to practice mask-wearing and social distancing.

According to officials, Michigan has administered 6,820,926 vaccines as of Thursday (April 29). Michigan is working to administer 100,000 shots every day.

Michiganders 16 and 17 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for everyone 18 and older.

