Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives first dose of COVID vaccine at Ford Field

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday.

Her vaccination comes after the state opened vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older on Monday. Whitmer and her 19-year-old daughter both received their first dose.

COVID case numbers in Michigan have been surging. There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized, and half of those people are under the age of 60.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 702,499 as of Monday, including 16,239 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update included a total of 10,293 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

“What we do know though is that this vaccine can save your life. This is a virus that none of us knows how our bodies are going to react to it. For so many, it has been fatal or devastating. For many, we’re still learning how long are the impacts of this virus going to impact them, afflict them. So this vaccine still is the best way to protect yourself,” Whitmer said.

