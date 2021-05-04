Michigan lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings with less than 100 people

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday that masks will generally not be required at outdoor gatherings that has less than 100 people.

The new COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order will go into effect May 6 through May 31.

READ: Metro Detroit health experts weigh in on steps needed to reach herd immunity for COVID-19

Additionally, officials said that anyone who is fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms will not be required to wear a mask at residential gatherings, which includes indoors.

Ad

“The commitment by Michiganders to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is allowing us to move toward a return to normal,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The vaccines work. That means once Michiganders are fully vaccinated, they do not have to abide by as many health guidelines because of the protection the vaccine provides from the spread of the virus. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to set vaccine milestones to enable a return toward normalcy. This week we are taking further steps in that direction.”

Ad

The new guidance on organized sports will no longer require routine COVID-19 testing if fully vaccinated players are asymptomatic. Masks will continue to be required for contact sports but not for outdoors during active practice and competition for non-contact sports.

READ: Pfizer COVID vaccine may soon be granted Emergency Use Authorization for younger people

According to state officials, 39.3% of Michiganders 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, with 50.6% having received at least a first dose.