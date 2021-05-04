Metro Detroit health experts weigh in on steps needed to reach herd immunity for COVID-19

DETROIT – From the very beginning experts have cautioned that vaccines are the only way to get out of the pandemic.

For the pandemic to end we need to reach herd immunity and that means at least 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated.

At this point we seem to have hit the tipping point as many people remain hesitant about getting the vaccine. Health experts believe there are conversations on the issue that need to begin happening soon.

They believe there will be fewer deaths and hospitalizations after reaching herd immunity for COVID-19. However, they fear COVID-19 might not go away.

“It really is going to take a different approach to convince that group that they need to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback, Vice President of Community Affairs at the Detroit Medical Center.

Dr. Asha Shajahan, Medical Director of Community Health for Beaumont, also commented on the issue.

“The longer we wait, the longer it’s going to take for us to get through this,” said Dr. Shajahan.

When it comes to the vaccine doctors say boosting shots in arms will come down to one on one chats with people we know.

