Faster Horses music festival returns July 16-18

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Michigan’s Faster Horses music festival is returning this summer after being canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will feature some well-loved artists.

Event organizers announced Wednesday morning that the state’s annual country music and camping festival is returning to the Michigan International Speedway on July 16-18. Headliners for the event, which typically draws thousands of people, will include country artists Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and more.

Tickets for the 2021 Faster Horses music festival are currently on sale as of May 26.

Ad

Last week, event organizers announced their intent to host the festival in 2021 if state and local COVID ordinances allowed it.

Also last week, Michigan officials announced a new reopening plan for the state that would speed up the reopening process. Under the new strategy, capacity limits for all outdoor events will be lifted on June 1. Curfews on bars and restaurants will also be lifted then.

On July 1, Michigan will take its final step in reopening by lifting the broad mask and gatherings order and will no longer impose broad mitigation measures during the pandemic.

More: Gov. Whitmer outlines Michigan’s new schedule for lifting COVID rules, getting life ‘back to normal’

Ad

Businesses and workplaces still have the right to impose mask restrictions despite updated coronavirus mandates.

Click here to learn more about the festival on the Faster Horses website.