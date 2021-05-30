Michigan’s Congressional Delegation reacts to failed attempt to create commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

The Republican members of the U.S. Senate Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

READ: After delays, GOP blocks bipartisan Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe

Michigan’s members of Congress have told their stories of being inside the U.S. Capitol Building as people broke windows and doors to get inside. The lawmakers helped lead the way to find out how it happened and they spoke out Saturday about their search of answers getting stopped in its tracks.

Ad

READ: Where Michigan’s Congressional Delegation stands on independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

They’re frustrated the independent commission to investigate the fatal attack won’t be happening after it was blocked in a partisan vote.

Sen. Gary Peters chairs the powerful Senate Committee on Homeland Security. He gave a passionate speech as the commission was being voted down.

“Jan. 6 marks a singular event in our nation’s history similar to what we experienced on 9/11,” Peters said. “There is simply no logical reason to oppose its creation.”

Many members of Congress took to Twitter with their condemnation.

It’s a sad day for the Senate and a sad day for the country. To those Senators who chose their own political futures over their country: you have lost your way. I hope, for all our sakes, you find your way back. https://t.co/ukmcNmjlJ2 — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) May 28, 2021 The American people deserve answers about the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy, which injured hundreds of police officers & left 5 Americans dead.



It is shameful that Senate Republicans have decided to block this bill & put partisan politics over finding the truth. https://t.co/EbadhzSdVG — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) May 28, 2021

Rep. Brenda Lawrence called the vote “disgraceful. Voting for the bipartisan January 6 Commission was the bare minimum -- and the Senate GOP couldn’t even do that. They put party over country.”

Ad

Neither of the two Michigan GOP. Reps. who voted for the commission and were then targeted by former President Donald Trump had anything to say, nor did the others that voted against it.