Mackinac Island Lilac Festival returns with in-person and virtual events

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The 73rd Annual Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island is set to run from June 4-13 with both virtual and in-person events.

Last year some events were canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Festivities include the coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen, Court and Princess, Lilac Festival poster reveal, daily walking tours and planting sessions with a lilac expert. There will also be a Lilac Festival Run/Walk and the Michigan Cornhole Tournament.

Those who can’t attend the festival can take part virtually through Mackinac Island Tourism’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We are so thrilled to safely welcome certain events back for the 2021 Lilac Festival—including the run/walk and, of course, Jeff Young’s treasured walking tours and planting sessions. One of the gifts of the 2020 season was the ability to provide outstanding Mackinac Island experiences to new and returning enthusiasts virtually from the comfort of their homes, and we plan to continue that through virtual programming this year. This hybrid model enables everyone to enjoy Mackinac Island’s rich traditions and history. Whether here in person or tuning in through social media, we’re eager to show off the island’s gorgeous lilacs this spring.” Mackinac Island Tourism Executive Director Tim Hygh

List of festival events

The Coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen and unveiling of the Lilac Festival Poster is set for Friday (June 4) at 5 p.m. at Marquette Park.

Lilac Run and Walk at Mission Point is set for Saturday (June 5) at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Mission Point Resort. Click here for more information.

The Lil’ Lilac Kids’ Race is scheduled for Saturday (June 5) at 11:15 a.m. at Mackinac Island Public School.

A walking tour with lilac expert Jeff Young is set for June 5 through the 13 at multiple locations and times. The event will be ticketed and have limited availability. C all the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau office at 906-847-8088 to reserve your tickets.

Michigan Cornhole Tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 5) at the Mission Point Resort. Click here for more information about the tournament.

Certain events have been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The canceled events include the West Michigan Bootscooter’s dance, Mackin-Paw Dog Day and Grand Stationary Parade.

More information is available on the Mackinac Island Tourism website.