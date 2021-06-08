Henry Ford Macomb Hospital to expand, add 160 private patient rooms

A rendering of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital's expansion that will feature 160 private patient rooms. Photo provided by Henry Ford Health System.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Henry Ford Health System’s (HFHS) Macomb hospital is about to undergo its largest renovation in history.

The health system announced Tuesday that the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Macomb County’s largest hospital, will soon expand with a 225,000 square foot addition that will exclusively host private patient rooms -- 160 in total. Staff will reportedly be able to convert the private rooms within the expansion into critical care units when necessary.

Henry Ford Macomb’s new addition will be connected to the main hospital, with walkways above the existing north entrance.

Officials say the expansion and renovation project, which will cost $318 million, will also focus on converting its existing 361 patient beds into private rooms “for the safety and convenience of patients.”

“With truly remarkable physician partners and care teams, we have transformed the availability of life-saving care close to home, for everything from heart and neurologic conditions to cancer, traumatic injuries and more,” said Barbara Rossmann, president and CEO of Henry Ford Macomb. “Now, we fulfill a long-time vision of transforming our patient rooms and campus for those we serve.”

The project will also include the following renovations, as listed by HFHS:

Increasing ICU rooms from 48 to 60 and equipping them with the latest in technology;

Spacious patient rooms that will be equipped with accommodations for a family member to stay overnight;

A newly redesigned hospital entrance and lobby area featuring a donor wall and soothing art;

An expanded power plant to meet the infrastructure upgrades; and

Additional patient, visitor and team member parking.

Construction on the project began on April 5 and is expected to be completed in 2023 -- though an exact date was not announced.

Officials say the hospital’s expansion is expected to “contribute to the county’s 3.5% growth in healthcare jobs by 2024.”

“We have envisioned the future of our campus to ensure each patient and their family has the best experience that fits their needs. As someone with decades of leadership and nursing experience, I know the importance of great care, and most notably what it looks like,” Rossmann said. “It is a profound commitment and love for our unique communities throughout Macomb County, our history and our people that drive us to make these kinds of investments. It truly guides everything we do at Henry Ford Macomb.”

