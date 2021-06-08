Live stream: Michigan SOS Benson announces updates to branch operations

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a news briefing Tuesday morning to announce updates to branch operations.

Officials say Benson will announce advances for services for the state’s secretary of state branches.

The news conference comes just over a month after Benson announced that the state’s secretary of state offices will permanently operate by appointment only -- a change originally instituted at the beginning of the pandemic.

Benson said in April that the process of walking into an office branch and waiting in line was an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.” Now, more than 60% of transactions carried out with the secretary of state are done online, by mail or at self-service stations.

“We’re going to listen to the people on this. It’s clear that do not want us to go backwards to the old ways of doing things, where on any given day you could spend hours waiting for a basic transaction in any given branch office,” said Benson, a Democrat.

