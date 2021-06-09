Michigan man pleads guilty to threatening elected officials

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Officials said Daniel Thompson, 63, from Clare County, was charged with three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider -- a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.

Two of the charges were in Livingston County and other charge was in Clare County.

According to the AG’s office, Thompson was accused of leaving threatening messages for Stabenow on Jan. 5 from Livingston County and made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19 from Clare County. Thompson was also accused of making another threatening call to Slotkin from Livingston County in April 2020.

The voicemail message left for Stabenow by Thompson, who identified himself as a Republican, contained vulgar language and threatened violence to intimidate the public officials. Thompson stated that he was angry about the results of the November election, he joined a Michigan militia and that there would be violence if the election results were not changed. In an email to Stabenow’s office, he reiterated the threatening remarks.

Thompson also spoke with a staff member from Slotkin’s office for more than an hour, which he claimed people will die and used violent references.

The charges against him involving Stabenow and the April 2020 call to Slotkin were filed in Livingston County District Court. The charge involving the other call to Slotkin was filed in Clare County District Court.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the two charges in Livingston County. The charge in Clare County will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Livingston County’s Judge Shauna N. Murphy sentenced Thompson to the following terms Tuesday:

Two years of probation

No early discharge from probation

A suspended sentence of 6 months in the Livingston County jail, pending successful completion of probation

Mental health and anger management treatment

No possession of fire arms

No consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana except as prescribed

Must submit to random drug and alcohol tests

No direct or indirect contact with Stabenow, Slotkin or their staff

Thompson was also ordered to pay a $200 fine and costs and fees totaling $1,765.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said. “I recognize Mr. Thompson’s admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”