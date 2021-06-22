Live stream: Gov. Whitmer holds news briefing as Michigan loosens COVID restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon as the state lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions after more than 15 months.

Whitmer’s appearance comes as the state of Michigan on Tuesday lifts all indoor and outdoor capacity limits and a broad mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

Some COVID-19 restrictions are still active for long-term care facilities and virus testing as of Tuesday.

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist hinted last week that restrictions could loosen earlier than originally planned.

“The COVID numbers have been trending in the right direction and we’re happy to see that,” Gilchrist said. “We have shown we’ll respond to the reality on the ground of those numbers, and so that’s why it is certainly a possibility we may change the health protocols before July 1.”

The timeline for lifting coronavirus restrictions in Michigan has been moved up more than once.

In April, Whitmer announced the “Vacc to Normal” reopening plan that was tied to the state’s COVID vaccination percentages. Less than a month later, her administration announced a new, consolidated reopening plan tied only to two dates: June 1 and July 1.

On June 1, outdoor capacity limits were completely lifted and indoor capacity limits were raised to 50%. Fully vaccinated people were also allowed to ditch their face mask in most indoor and outdoor situations, unless otherwise required by employers or individual businesses, as also suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, June 21, about 61.2% of Michigan residents 16 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to see vaccination rates for some Michigan counties.

