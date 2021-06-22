Michigan businesses face hiring dilemma as some COVID restrictions expire June 22

With COVID-19 restrictions expiring Tuesday in Michigan, businesses are feeling the crunch to hire more workers.

Small-to-medium-sized businesses have taken the hardest hit, according to experts. They said these businesses need to be doing more to attract old and new employees.

“What can businesses do to attract workers? They have to ask themselves that,” said Peter Ruark, senior policy analyst with the Michigan League for Public Policy.

According to a survey by the Detroit Regional Chamber, more than 20% of employees said they didn’t feel safe going back to work, and almost 14% said they wanted better wages and benefits too.

“What it really comes down to is if businesses want to attract workers. They have to make the jobs more attractive -- maybe that means raising wages, maybe it means providing paid sick leave, or family leave or adjusting their scheduling so that the scheduling is more predictable,” Ruark said.

