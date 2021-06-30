Cloudy icon
76º

Michigan

Biden nominates 2 judges to Michigan’s federal courts

Associated Press

Tags: 
Joe Biden
,
Gretchen Whitmer
,
Shalina Kumar
,
Jane Beckering
,
Judges
Hon. Shalina Kumar
Hon. Shalina Kumar (Oakland County)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two women who became judges in 2007 are up for a promotion to federal courts on each side of Michigan.

Oakland County Judge Shalina Kumar was picked for U.S. District Court in eastern Michigan, and Court of Appeals Judge Jane Beckering was tapped for the same court in western Michigan.

The nominations, which require approval by the U.S. Senate, were made by President Joe Biden and announced Wednesday.

The White House said Kumar would be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

Kumar and Beckering became judges the same way, filling vacancies through appointments by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm. They were subsequently elected by voters.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pick their successors if Kumar and Beckering are confirmed by the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.