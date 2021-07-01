How to register for Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes; $1M, $2M prizes up for grabs

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign for Panamanians over age 60 in Panama City. Panama has administered some 1.4 million doses through June 2021, enough to fully vaccinate about 17% of its population of 4.2 million. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Michigan residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose -- or get one before July 30 -- are eligible to enter the state’s new vaccination sweepstakes.

Under Michigan’s new sweepstakes, residents age 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash giveaways.

How to enter and when

The sweepstakes begin today (July 1) and end on Aug. 3, 2021. Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings is at: www.MIShotToWin.com.

Prize details

Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their vaccine from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc. The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

· $1 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $1 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

· $50,000 Daily Drawings. There are thirty (30) $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older, each consisting of $50,000 awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winners.

· $2 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $2 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

· Scholarship Drawing. There are nine (9) Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

