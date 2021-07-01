Live stream: Michigan gov. announces COVID vaccine lottery

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a vaccine incentive Thursday morning in an effort to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Watch live at 9:30 a.m. in the video player above.

Whitmer will be joined by several state and business executives Thursday.

Officials announced Wednesday that the governor is launching the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” to incentivize vaccinations among Michigan residents.

According to the governor’s office, the sweepstakes will give vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships through a lottery raffle.

Ad

As of Wednesday, June 30, about 61.8% of Michigan residents 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 54% of Michigan residents 16 and up are considered fully vaccinated.

Related: Study suggests mRNA vaccines induce long-lasting COVID immunity

Over the last month, several other states have been holding “vaccine lotteries” as well to encourage their residents to get the shot.

The state of Ohio held a “Vax-a-Million” lottery, which awarded $1 million to five individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccine over the next few weeks. For Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, getting vaccinated put them in the running for a full scholarship to a state college.

In June, the state of California was giving away millions of dollars to 10 vaccinated residents, and West Virginia was entering vaccinated residents into a lottery for cash prizes, a college scholarship or a Ford F-150 truck.

Ad

The state of New Mexico was offering the largest single vaccination prize: Residents who receive their vaccine can win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million, including a $5 million grand prize.

Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously said the state is legally not allowed to hold such a lottery, but was seeking additional ways to encourage residents to get their shot.

Previously: Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations