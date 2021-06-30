In-person job fairs return to Metro Detroit; Employers hiring on the spot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – After more than a year off, in-person job fairs have returned. If you’re looking for a job, you won’t have to look very far.

For the first time since March 2020, JobFairGiant hosted an in-person job fair Wednesday.

“We are we’re actually doing direct hiring today,” said Theresa Eilola. “If the job requires a drug test, we’ll get you all set up with that so then you could start immediately.”

Eilola works for The Professional Group, a janitorial and landscaping company.

“We clean a lot of the stadiums downtown,” Eilola said. “We also do medical cleaning as well as office building cleaning.”

She said hiring during the pandemic through virtual interviews and online job fairs didn’t work. It’s a problem a lot of employers have been experiencing.

“I’m smiling behind the mask, but I’m excited to get back into the work force,” said Stephanie Caskey. “This is my first interview in probably 15 years.”

Caskey was laid off early in the pandemic and now she’s looking for a job in the medical field. She didn’t plan on being on a job hunt, but she has the right attitude to land herself a new job for a better tomorrow.

JobFairGiant will be hosting seven more job fairs at the Best Western on Telegraph Road. They will happen every two weeks. The next one is Thursday, July 15.

More information can be found on JobFairGiant’s official website here.