AAA: Fuel cost up 47% in Michigan from last year

Michigan drivers are paying more for fuel right now than they were last year, and prices are only expected to continue rising.

The average cost per-gallon of gasoline in Michigan has risen by more than 47% compared to this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The average Michigan driver is now paying $3.20 per gallon, which is an increase of at least $1.03 since this time last year, and an increase of 18 cents since this time last month.

AAA says that the average driver is paying $48 to fill a 15-gallon gasoline tank in Michigan.

Data from AAA shows that the highest fuel costs in Michigan are largely consolidated to the eastern half of the state, with the highest prices recorded in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in Metro Detroit.

The most expensive average gas prices are in Metro Detroit ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.27) and Jackson ($3.19), the group says. The least expensive average gas prices can be found in Traverse City ($3.06), Benton Harbor ($3.13) and Marquette ($3.13).

The highest price-per-gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan was recorded on May 4, 2011 at $4.26 per gallon.

Officials say crude oil prices are rising and are expected to continue climbing “through the end of summer” -- meaning pump prices will likely continue to rise in Michigan. Pump prices have actually been on the rise all throughout the U.S. this year.

As of June 28, the national average price for a gallon of gas rose by 92 cents over the last year, and by nearly 5 cents within a month. Experts say that with an increased demand for fuel amid the country’s post-pandemic reopening, and with potential industry impact from the Gulf’s hurricane season, prices are expected to rise through the second half of the summer.

