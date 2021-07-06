Live stream: Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces parks investment proposal

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a proposal to invest millions into state parks and recreational facilities.

Whitmer is proposing to invest $115 million into Michigan’s public recreational facilities in an effort to modernize parks and attract tourism and economic development following the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The state of Michigan has received billions of dollars in COVID relief funding from the federal government amid the pandemic.

Over the summer, state lawmakers are expected to determine how to spend $6.5 billion in discretionary U.S. coronavirus funding. Both the Michigan House and Senate have already passed spending bills that would use federal COVID relief funding to help hospitals and nursing homes struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes days after the Michigan Legislature approved Whitmer’s proposed record $17 billion budget for the state’s K-12 schools.

The remainder of the state budget still needs to be sorted out among lawmakers before Michigan’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

“I am hopeful that the Legislature will work quickly to approve a state budget that supports small businesses, fixes our crumbling roads and bridges, expands access to childcare and grows our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement last week.

