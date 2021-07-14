Live stream: Gov. Whitmer announces first winners of Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce the first four winners of the state’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes on Wednesday.

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Who can enter, how to sign up, prize list, full details

At 2 p.m., Whitmer will name the first four winners of the daily $50,000 drawings. The “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes” includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize, a $2 million prize and nine four-year scholarship prizes for children ages 12-17.

You will be able to watch the sweepstakes live in the stream posted above.