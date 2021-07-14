Report: 648,000 may have to repay Michigan unemployment benefits

More than 600,000 Michigan residents may not have had the unemployment eligibility they thought they did during the pandemic.

According to a report from Bridge Michigan, state officials have to reevaluate jobless claims filed by 690,092 residents that didn’t meet federal standards. A majority of them will now have to use different criteria to confirm their jobless status.

These residents may find out they were not eligible to get the benefits that they have already received, according to the report this week that cites a Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (MUIA) spokesperson.

Read the full Bridge report here.

ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 are reaching out for more information.

