Michigan SOS: Absentee ballots for Aug. 3 election should be returned in person, by drop box

DETROIT – Michigan voters who are voting absentee in the Aug. 3 primary election should return ballots in person or at a local drop box.

The Michigan Secretary of State is urging voters to return ballots to local clerk office’s, instead of by mail, to make sure their ballot is received on time.

The location of the local election clerk’s offices and area drop boxes, as well as voter information for applicable elections, can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Those who do not yet have a ballot are encouraged to visit their local election clerk’s office, where they can be issued one, vote it, and return it to the clerk in the same visit. Those who already have a ballot at home should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person or via drop box as soon as possible.

Registered voters can vote early with an absentee ballot at their clerk office now through August 2, or at their polling place on Election Day, August 3. Those who haven’t registered can register online through next Tuesday, July 20, or register and vote in one trip to their clerk office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day, August 4.

There are 54 counties holding primary elections on Aug. 3 in Michigan.

“Michigan citizens have a number of options to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether it’s voting absentee by mail or at their local clerk, drop box, or in person on Election Day, voters can be confident no matter how they choose to exercise their rights, the process will be safe and secure and their vote will be counted and their voices heard.”

