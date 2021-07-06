Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary: List of elections by county

Here are the races and issues that will appear on local ballots for the Aug. 3, 2021 Primary Election in Michigan.
Allegan County
- Hopkins Public Schools
- Martin Public Schools
- Saugatuck Township
- Saugatuck-Douglas District Library
- South Haven city
Antrim County
- East Jordan Public Schools
Barry County
- Hastings Area Schools
- Martin Public Schools
Bay County
- Kawkawlin Township
Berrien County
- Oronoko Charter Township
- St Joseph city
Branch County
- Union City Community Schools
Calhoun County
- Emmett Township
- Hastings Area Schools
- Union City Community Schools
Charlevoix County
- Boyne City
- East Jordan Public Schools
- Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority
- Norwood Township
Cheboygan County
- Wolverine Community Schools
Chippewa County
- Chippewa County
- Bruce Township
- Raber Township
- Rudyard Township
- Sugar Island Township
Clare County
- Marion Public Schools
Clinton County
- Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
Eaton County
- Lansing city
- Potterville Public Schools
Genesee County
- Birch Run Area Schools
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Flint city – Wards 2,3,4,6,7, & 8
- Linden Community Schools
Grand Traverse County
- Manton Consolidated Schools
- Whitewater Township
Gratiot County
- Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
- Ithaca Public Schools
- St. Louis Public Schools
Hillsdale County
- Hanover-Horton School District
- Jonesville Community Schools
- Wright Township
Houghton County
- Houghton County
- Calumet village
- Hancock city
- Laurium village
- Torch Lake Township
Huron County
- Huron County
- Owendale village
- Pointe Aux Barques Township
- Sheridan Township
Ingham County
- Lansing city
- Leslie Public Schools
Ionia County
- Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
Iosco County
- Au Sable Township
- Baldwin Township
- Oscoda Township
Isabella County
- Isabella County
- Coleman Community Schools
- St. Louis Public Schools
Jackson County
- Columbia Township
- Hanover-Horton School District
- Jackson city
- Jonesville Community Schools
- Leslie Public Schools
- Parma Township
- Sandstone Township
Kalamazoo County
- Charleston Township
- Portage Public Schools
Kalkaska County
- Kalkaska County
- Coldsprings Township
Kent County
- State Senate – 28th District
- Grand Rapids Public Schools
- Grattan Township
- Kentwood city – 2nd Ward
- Nelson Township
- Sparta Township
- Vergennes Township
Lake County
- West Shore Community College
Lapeer County
- Hadley Township
Leelanau County
- Glen Arbor Township
- Glen Lake Community Library
- Leland Public Schools
Lenawee County
- Morenci city
Livingston County
- Brighton city
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Howell city
- Linden Community Schools
Mackinac County
- Mackinac County
- Clark Township
- Hudson Township
- Newton Township
- St Ignace city
Macomb County
- State Senate - 8th District
- Bruce Township minus Romeo village
- Chesterfield Township
- Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
- Shelby Charter Township
- St Clair Shores city
- Sterling Heights city
- Warren city
Manistee County
- West Shore Community College
Mason County
- West Shore Community College
Menominee County
- Menominee Area Public Schools
Midland County
- Coleman Community Schools
- St. Louis Public Schools
Missaukee County
- Manton Consolidated Schools
Montcalm County
- Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
- Ithaca Public Schools
Muskegon County
- Egelston Township
- Fruitport Township
- Holton Township
- Muskegon city
Newaygo County
- Garfield Township
- West Shore Community College
Oakland County
- Clawson Public Schools
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Madison District Public Schools
- Pontiac city
Oceana County
- West Shore Community College
Osceola County
- Marion Public Schools
Ottawa County
- Grand Haven city
Roscommon County
- Au Sable Township
- Nester Township
Saginaw County
- Birch Run Area Schools
- Swan Valley School District
- Tittabawassee Township
St. Clair County
- Port Huron city
St. Joseph County
- Park Township
Van Buren County
- Lawrence Public Schools
- Lawrence Township
- Paw Paw Public Schools
- Paw Paw Township
- Paw Paw village
- South Haven city
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor Township
- Northfield Township
- Ypsilanti Township
Wayne County
- Dearborn city
- Dearborn Heights city
- Detroit city
- Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
- Grosse Pointe Park city
- Hamtramck city
- Highland Park city - 1st District
- Riverview city
- Taylor city
- Westland city
Wexford County
- Cherry Grove Township
- Manton Consolidated Schools
