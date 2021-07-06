Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Politics

Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary: List of elections by county

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary Election
,
Michigan Primary
,
Aug. 3
,
Elections
,
Election
,
County
,
Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary
,
Michigan
,
Politics
,
Decision 2021
,
Primary
,
2021
I Voted stickers
I Voted stickers (Pixlr)

Here are the races and issues that will appear on local ballots for the Aug. 3, 2021 Primary Election in Michigan.

Allegan County

  • Hopkins Public Schools
  • Martin Public Schools
  • Saugatuck Township
  • Saugatuck-Douglas District Library
  • South Haven city

Antrim County

  • East Jordan Public Schools

Barry County

  • Hastings Area Schools
  • Martin Public Schools

Bay County

  • Kawkawlin Township

Berrien County

  • Oronoko Charter Township
  • St Joseph city

Branch County

  • Union City Community Schools

Calhoun County

  • Emmett Township
  • Hastings Area Schools
  • Union City Community Schools

Charlevoix County

  • Boyne City
  • East Jordan Public Schools
  • Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority
  • Norwood Township

Cheboygan County

  • Wolverine Community Schools

Chippewa County

  • Chippewa County
  • Bruce Township
  • Raber Township
  • Rudyard Township
  • Sugar Island Township

Clare County

  • Marion Public Schools

Clinton County

  • Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Eaton County

  • Lansing city
  • Potterville Public Schools

Genesee County

  • Birch Run Area Schools
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Flint city – Wards 2,3,4,6,7, & 8
  • Linden Community Schools

Grand Traverse County

  • Manton Consolidated Schools
  • Whitewater Township

Gratiot County

  • Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
  • Ithaca Public Schools
  • St. Louis Public Schools

Hillsdale County

  • Hanover-Horton School District
  • Jonesville Community Schools
  • Wright Township

Houghton County

  • Houghton County
  • Calumet village
  • Hancock city
  • Laurium village
  • Torch Lake Township

Huron County

  • Huron County
  • Owendale village
  • Pointe Aux Barques Township
  • Sheridan Township

Ingham County

  • Lansing city
  • Leslie Public Schools

Ionia County

  • Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Iosco County

  • Au Sable Township
  • Baldwin Township
  • Oscoda Township

Isabella County

  • Isabella County
  • Coleman Community Schools
  • St. Louis Public Schools

Jackson County

  • Columbia Township
  • Hanover-Horton School District
  • Jackson city
  • Jonesville Community Schools
  • Leslie Public Schools
  • Parma Township
  • Sandstone Township

Kalamazoo County

  • Charleston Township
  • Portage Public Schools

Kalkaska County

  • Kalkaska County
  • Coldsprings Township

Kent County

  • State Senate – 28th District
  • Grand Rapids Public Schools
  • Grattan Township
  • Kentwood city – 2nd Ward
  • Nelson Township
  • Sparta Township
  • Vergennes Township

Lake County

  • West Shore Community College

Lapeer County

  • Hadley Township

Leelanau County

  • Glen Arbor Township
  • Glen Lake Community Library
  • Leland Public Schools

Lenawee County

  • Morenci city

Livingston County

  • Brighton city
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Howell city
  • Linden Community Schools

Mackinac County

  • Mackinac County
  • Clark Township
  • Hudson Township
  • Newton Township
  • St Ignace city

Macomb County

  • State Senate - 8th District
  • Bruce Township minus Romeo village
  • Chesterfield Township
  • Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
  • Shelby Charter Township
  • St Clair Shores city
  • Sterling Heights city
  • Warren city

Manistee County

  • West Shore Community College

Mason County

  • West Shore Community College

Menominee County

  • Menominee Area Public Schools

Midland County

  • Coleman Community Schools
  • St. Louis Public Schools

Missaukee County

  • Manton Consolidated Schools

Montcalm County

  • Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
  • Ithaca Public Schools

Muskegon County

  • Egelston Township
  • Fruitport Township
  • Holton Township
  • Muskegon city

Newaygo County

  • Garfield Township
  • West Shore Community College

Oakland County

  • Clawson Public Schools
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Madison District Public Schools
  • Pontiac city

Oceana County

  • West Shore Community College

Osceola County

  • Marion Public Schools

Ottawa County

  • Grand Haven city

Roscommon County

  • Au Sable Township
  • Nester Township

Saginaw County

  • Birch Run Area Schools
  • Swan Valley School District
  • Tittabawassee Township

St. Clair County

  • Port Huron city

St. Joseph County

  • Park Township

Van Buren County

  • Lawrence Public Schools
  • Lawrence Township
  • Paw Paw Public Schools
  • Paw Paw Township
  • Paw Paw village
  • South Haven city

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor Township
  • Northfield Township
  • Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

  • Dearborn city
  • Dearborn Heights city
  • Detroit city
  • Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
  • Grosse Pointe Park city
  • Hamtramck city
  • Highland Park city - 1st District
  • Riverview city
  • Taylor city
  • Westland city

Wexford County

  • Cherry Grove Township
  • Manton Consolidated Schools

ClickOnDetroit will offer election results for many of the Metro Detroit-area races and issues.

More coverage: Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary Election

Previously: Michigan House votes to move August primary to June

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: