Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary: List of elections by county

Here are the races and issues that will appear on local ballots for the Aug. 3, 2021 Primary Election in Michigan.

Allegan County

Hopkins Public Schools

Martin Public Schools

Saugatuck Township

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

South Haven city

Antrim County

East Jordan Public Schools

Barry County

Hastings Area Schools

Martin Public Schools

Bay County

Kawkawlin Township

Berrien County

Oronoko Charter Township

St Joseph city

Branch County

Union City Community Schools

Calhoun County

Emmett Township

Hastings Area Schools

Union City Community Schools

Charlevoix County

Boyne City

East Jordan Public Schools

Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority

Norwood Township

Cheboygan County

Wolverine Community Schools

Chippewa County

Chippewa County

Bruce Township

Raber Township

Rudyard Township

Sugar Island Township

Clare County

Marion Public Schools

Clinton County

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Eaton County

Lansing city

Potterville Public Schools

Genesee County

Birch Run Area Schools

Fenton Area Public Schools

Flint city – Wards 2,3,4,6,7, & 8

Linden Community Schools

Grand Traverse County

Manton Consolidated Schools

Whitewater Township

Gratiot County

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Ithaca Public Schools

St. Louis Public Schools

Hillsdale County

Hanover-Horton School District

Jonesville Community Schools

Wright Township

Houghton County

Houghton County

Calumet village

Hancock city

Laurium village

Torch Lake Township

Huron County

Huron County

Owendale village

Pointe Aux Barques Township

Sheridan Township

Ingham County

Lansing city

Leslie Public Schools

Ionia County

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Iosco County

Au Sable Township

Baldwin Township

Oscoda Township

Isabella County

Isabella County

Coleman Community Schools

St. Louis Public Schools

Jackson County

Columbia Township

Hanover-Horton School District

Jackson city

Jonesville Community Schools

Leslie Public Schools

Parma Township

Sandstone Township

Kalamazoo County

Charleston Township

Portage Public Schools

Kalkaska County

Kalkaska County

Coldsprings Township

Kent County

State Senate – 28th District

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grattan Township

Kentwood city – 2nd Ward

Nelson Township

Sparta Township

Vergennes Township

Lake County

West Shore Community College

Lapeer County

Hadley Township

Leelanau County

Glen Arbor Township

Glen Lake Community Library

Leland Public Schools

Lenawee County

Morenci city

Livingston County

Brighton city

Fenton Area Public Schools

Howell city

Linden Community Schools

Mackinac County

Mackinac County

Clark Township

Hudson Township

Newton Township

St Ignace city

Macomb County

State Senate - 8th District

Bruce Township minus Romeo village

Chesterfield Township

Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court

Shelby Charter Township

St Clair Shores city

Sterling Heights city

Warren city

Manistee County

West Shore Community College

Mason County

West Shore Community College

Menominee County

Menominee Area Public Schools

Midland County

Coleman Community Schools

St. Louis Public Schools

Missaukee County

Manton Consolidated Schools

Montcalm County

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Ithaca Public Schools

Muskegon County

Egelston Township

Fruitport Township

Holton Township

Muskegon city

Newaygo County

Garfield Township

West Shore Community College

Oakland County

Clawson Public Schools

Fenton Area Public Schools

Madison District Public Schools

Pontiac city

Oceana County

West Shore Community College

Osceola County

Marion Public Schools

Ottawa County

Grand Haven city

Roscommon County

Au Sable Township

Nester Township

Saginaw County

Birch Run Area Schools

Swan Valley School District

Tittabawassee Township

St. Clair County

Port Huron city

St. Joseph County

Park Township

Van Buren County

Lawrence Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Paw Paw Public Schools

Paw Paw Township

Paw Paw village

South Haven city

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor Township

Northfield Township

Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

Dearborn city

Dearborn Heights city

Detroit city

Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court

Grosse Pointe Park city

Hamtramck city

Highland Park city - 1st District

Riverview city

Taylor city

Westland city

Wexford County

Cherry Grove Township

Manton Consolidated Schools

ClickOnDetroit will offer election results for many of the Metro Detroit-area races and issues.

More coverage: Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary Election

Previously: Michigan House votes to move August primary to June